Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,930.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,044.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,836.97. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

