Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of MSI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.70. The stock had a trading volume of 553,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.66. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

