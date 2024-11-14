MQS Management LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 2,557,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 253,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

