MQS Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.6 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

