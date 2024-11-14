MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,076 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
