MQS Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

