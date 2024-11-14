MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

