MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,077 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 957.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 246.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,269,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 215,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PBF opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.61%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,223,018.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,492,400 shares of company stock worth $142,172,797. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

