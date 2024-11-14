MQS Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after acquiring an additional 684,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,849,000 after buying an additional 714,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

