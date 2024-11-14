MSA Safety Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSA opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $160.02 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

