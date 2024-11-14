MSCI Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $610.53 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $631.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

