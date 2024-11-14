NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,722. NanoVibronix has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 83.49% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

