NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15,406.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

