Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 106,144 shares traded.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.