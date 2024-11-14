Nathan Richardson Sells 4,766 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,630. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grindr alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,510.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $12,680.00.

Grindr Price Performance

GRND stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grindr by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Grindr by 9,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grindr by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.