National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:RCI FY2024 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director David Alan Robinson purchased 675 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.88 per share, with a total value of C$34,344.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,344.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

