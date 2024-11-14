National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.93.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MFI traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.96. 275,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,893. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.05 and a 1 year high of C$27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.