Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 2,191 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,190,481.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

