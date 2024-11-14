Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.
Neovasc Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
