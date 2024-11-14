NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 235,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Wednesday. 111,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,199. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.24% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.