NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 93,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat Price Performance

NXPL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 9,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.92. NextPlat has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

About NextPlat

NextPlat ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.