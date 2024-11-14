NFT One Day Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00005817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,201.98 or 0.99785993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00048358 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

