NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.95-11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.950-11.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NICE opened at $199.17 on Thursday. NICE has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day moving average of $178.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

