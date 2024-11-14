Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $394.66. The company had a trading volume of 488,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,096. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.