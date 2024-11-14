Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.71. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

