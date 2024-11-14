Nitin Kaushal Sells 30,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,619.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $356.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

