Nitin Kaushal Sells 30,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,619.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $356.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
