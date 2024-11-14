Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

