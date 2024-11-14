Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,184.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

