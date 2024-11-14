NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.76.
