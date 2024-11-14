NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

