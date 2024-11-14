Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $479.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

