Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Trading Up 9.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.
About Novus Capital
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
