Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC remained flat at $5.77 on Thursday. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,031. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

