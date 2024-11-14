Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 2,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,627. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
