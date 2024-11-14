Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
