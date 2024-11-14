Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

