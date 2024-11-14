Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

