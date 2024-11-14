Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OMER opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

