Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMER. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Omeros has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Omeros by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

