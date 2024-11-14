Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.65. The stock had a trading volume of 571,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

