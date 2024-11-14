Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $394,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 531,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 197,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.81. 227,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

