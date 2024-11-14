Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 491,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,592,795 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

