Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $511.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089,418. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

