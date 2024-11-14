One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

