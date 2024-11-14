OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31,965 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $88,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.22 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.