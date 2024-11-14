OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $164,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $547.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,263. The company has a market cap of $496.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.75 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

