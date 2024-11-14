OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,042 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

