OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,305. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.