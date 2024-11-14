OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 14420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,175,910. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

