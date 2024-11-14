Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 948 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.