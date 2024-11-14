Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,852 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

