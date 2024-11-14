Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,406 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after buying an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

